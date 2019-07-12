Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Raised Its Stake; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Declined, Parnassus Investments Lifted Position by $148.77 Million

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 2.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13.07 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849.98M, up from 10.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company's stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of stock. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of stock. 6,648 shares valued at $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. Flessner Kyle M also sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management owns 412,320 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 29 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 12,367 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 435,700 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bbt Ltd Liability reported 6,576 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corporation has invested 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Verition Fund Limited Liability Com accumulated 22,649 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pictet North America Advisors reported 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 40,980 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 406,987 shares. St Germain D J reported 6,490 shares. Cap Int Sarl reported 0.44% stake. 160,283 are owned by Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Enterprise Financial Svcs holds 0.01% or 611 shares. Sumitomo Life Company reported 51,311 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has 236,455 shares. Private Asset Inc reported 109,657 shares. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tdam Usa stated it has 22,971 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading Lp has 0.06% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cibc Asset reported 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Strategic Wealth Group Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 22,890 shares in its portfolio. 71,486 are owned by Amg Trust National Bank & Trust. 243,921 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. American Money Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,210 shares. Moreover, Asset Strategies has 0.84% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 54,957 shares.



Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,999 shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $731.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.64M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.