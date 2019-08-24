Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Upped Its Stake; As Carnival (CCL) Market Valuation Declined, Greenleaf Trust Has Increased Position by $442,400

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 173.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 8,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 13,952 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 5,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31 million shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Financials Etf (IXG) by 10,547 shares to 22,136 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 51,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 716,237 shares, and cut its stake in Orix Corp Adr (NYSE:IX).