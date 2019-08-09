Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Lowered Stake by $1.36 Million; Perkins Capital Management Raised Holding in Usa Technologies (USAT)

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 12,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,270 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 27,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $122.45. About 791,427 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 63,827 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 25,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 17,518 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 139,986 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has 32,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street reported 970,888 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 92,794 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,633 were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corp. Perkins Cap Management holds 287,935 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 531 shares. 23,359 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Greenwood Cap Assocs has 33,386 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 24,016 shares.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 63,587 shares to 139,916 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp by 182,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,744 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 229,462 shares to 461,750 shares, valued at $19.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ase Technology Holding Co Ltd by 290,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).