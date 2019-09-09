Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Raised Stake by $19.87 Million as Shares Rose; As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Valuation Rose, Wendell David Associates Raised Holding

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 151.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 187,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 310,876 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.98M, up from 123,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 75,494 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, up from 64,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 414,794 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 6,007 shares stake. Ensemble Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.78% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fayez Sarofim And reported 0.01% stake. Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Northwest Investment Counselors Lc has 0.39% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 9,796 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 397,130 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Marsico Capital Mgmt Lc reported 53,174 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 11,556 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 10,100 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company. Smithfield holds 402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 100 shares. Mackenzie Finance has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 172,989 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Broadridge Financial (BR) Up 10.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broadridge Financial buys Financial Database Services – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlueRush Announces Sale of Software Assets to Broadridge for C$2.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 94,428 shares stake. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 375,521 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Commerce Limited owns 0.12% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 155,420 shares. Forte Capital Adv reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Neville Rodie Shaw owns 16,360 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. South Texas Money Limited holds 2,634 shares. 22,547 are held by Atria Invs Limited Co. Bamco reported 566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ar Asset holds 10,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.51% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Capital Rech has 0.64% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bankshares Of Hawaii has 0.3% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Laffer Invs invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Frontier Management accumulated 20,990 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13,600 shares to 10,054 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 726,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS).