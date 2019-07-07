Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Colony Group Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shareholder Old Republic International Has Trimmed Stake by $5.10 Million as Valuation Rose

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 497,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94M, down from 599,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 638,217 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 10,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,479 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 27,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability reported 48,628 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Montecito National Bank & Trust And holds 0.06% or 1,987 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated accumulated 54,419 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Texas-based Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested in 2.72M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cap Int Sarl stated it has 32,860 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. First Financial In accumulated 575 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Maple Inc invested 1.91% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 473,414 shares. 2,634 were accumulated by South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 412,320 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 1.18M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. The insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400. On Thursday, January 31 Ilan Haviv sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 23,174 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 8,693 shares. Another trade for 33,371 shares valued at $3.37 million was made by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. $785,791 worth of stock was sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Wednesday, January 30. 26,963 shares were sold by BAHAI AHMAD, worth $2.80M.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 157,534 shares to 206,432 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Google Inc.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 439,000 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $97.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 1,073 shares. Prudential reported 629,212 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technology LP has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 1,452 shares. 73,235 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 64,765 shares. Holderness Invests, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,382 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 863,199 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 330,816 are held by Wells Fargo & Communication Mn. Sunbelt Secs has 0.17% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 9,130 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Gru One Trading LP invested in 173 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $144,270 activity. $50,000 worth of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was sold by LAWLER JULIA M on Friday, January 18.