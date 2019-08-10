Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Raised Stake by $111.90 Million as Valuation Rose; Lonestar Capital Management Stake in Symantec (SYMC) Has Increased by $1.22 Million as Stock Declined

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 57,970 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 billion, up from 56,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 29.21M shares traded or 195.57% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir sold $1.05M worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.4% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 44 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 653,171 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 1.58 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.04% or 123,148 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 112,217 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 2,340 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kbc Grp Nv owns 160,613 shares. New York-based Qs Investors Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Everence Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 11,610 shares. Natixis LP has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa, a France-based fund reported 48,575 shares. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zscaler Is A Stock To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Cybersecurity ETFs With Loads of Growth Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 08/07: (CVNA) (STMP) (SYMC) Higher; (GDOT) (ANGI) (ICUI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec (SYMC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom (AVGO) Nears Deal for Symantec’s (SYMC) Enterprise Business, Deal Could be Struck This Week – DJ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,932 shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny owns 523 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 279,088 shares. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.93% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 43,543 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,453 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 1.25 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Crawford Counsel holds 2.76% or 875,212 shares in its portfolio. 178,825 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corp. Ativo Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.84% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 18,854 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Il owns 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,252 shares. Becker Capital Management holds 0.01% or 2,204 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Company Of Delaware accumulated 13,823 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 230 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Management Lc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 118,210 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).