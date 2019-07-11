Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increased Its Holding; As Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Share Value Rose, Seidman Lawrence B Cut Its Holding by $3.19 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.68M, up from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 2.04 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 686.05% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares to 542,700 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Gabelli And Inv Advisers owns 0.37% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 223,576 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Seidman Lawrence B holds 0.95% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 90,566 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 25,136 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Yakira Cap reported 0.27% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). California Employees Retirement reported 36,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 12,240 shares. Amer Int Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 7,073 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Lp holds 110,721 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited reported 1,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 26,943 shares. 13,934 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 11,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 47,735 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sandy Spring National Bank stated it has 3,670 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. National Pension reported 982,285 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Conning holds 1.46% or 440,620 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Payden And Rygel has invested 1.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has 0.92% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 3.74M shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.13M shares. Suntrust Banks owns 177,806 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Indiana-based Walter Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.97% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).