Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose While Jensen Investment Management Upped Holding; Kerrisdale Advisers Has Upped Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Holding by $963,000

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 10,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 789,447 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.60 million, up from 778,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $126.49. About 1.16M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 233.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 160,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 229,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 68,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 253,545 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 27/04/2018 – Adamas Finance Asia: Fortune Insight Unable to Complete Global Pharm Buy; 09/05/2018 – Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – DISPOSAL AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS RECEIVING GOCOVRI EXPERIENCED LONG-TERM DURABILITY FOR UP TO TWO YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Pharmacokinetic Data for GOCOVRI™ in Clinical Pharmacokinetics; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Asset Management Buys 1.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 03/04/2018 – Adamas Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Trial of ADS-5102 in Multiple Sclerosis Patients with Walking Impairment

