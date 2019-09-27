Texas Instruments (TXN) Received Bank of America Higher Rating; Diamond Offshore Drilling Has 1.22 Sentiment

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 79 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 65 sold and decreased holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 149.44 million shares, up from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 43 Increased: 52 New Position: 27.

In a a research report sent to clients and investors on Friday, 27 September, Bank of America stated it was upgrading Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stock from a Neutral to a Buy.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 26.6% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for 990,672 shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 13.31 million shares or 6.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loews Corp has 5.13% invested in the company for 73.12 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.64% in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 325,276 shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $802.76 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

The stock decreased 8.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 4.03 million shares traded or 50.85% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) has declined 53.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.71 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $119.61 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 23.38 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 397,589 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks has 17,045 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 191,989 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 608,771 shares. Acropolis Management Llc accumulated 5,455 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.39% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). State Street Corp accumulated 39.43M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Architects Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Leavell Mngmt holds 0.41% or 33,760 shares. Vantage Invest Prtn Lc accumulated 0.89% or 68,186 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 0.3% or 23,845 shares. Regions Fincl holds 450,384 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 141,364 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Becker Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,909 shares. South State Corporation holds 0.13% or 10,185 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.11. About 2.28 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -11.37% below currents $128.11 stock price. Texas Instruments had 17 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $11000 target. UBS maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Sell” rating and $10000 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 29 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report.