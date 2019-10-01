Texas Instruments (TXN) Reaches $130.33 High on Oct, 1; Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Position

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 1,535 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 57,778 shares with $27.95 million value, down from 59,313 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $27.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $515.12. About 30,265 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC

The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) reached all time high today, Oct, 1 and still has $140.76 target or 8.00% above today’s $130.33 share price. This indicates more upside for the $121.68B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $140.76 PT is reached, the company will be worth $9.73B more. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 543,408 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Advsrs Inc owns 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,820 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Martin Investment holds 0.06% or 2,145 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 4,400 shares stake. First Dallas Secs Inc owns 3,819 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 48,546 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Registered Advisor Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 4,761 shares. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca reported 2,640 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Bancorp N A Or reported 1,792 shares. 72,875 were reported by Westfield Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Kcm Investment Advisors Lc holds 5,774 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap holds 0% or 30,515 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 47,100 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Yhb Invest invested in 1,946 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 17,306 are held by Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Co.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $121.68 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 23.79 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofAML leaves TXN sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments unveils solderless robotics kit for university education – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -12.88% below currents $130.33 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 23.11 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 924 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Manor Road Cap Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 75,000 shares. National Asset stated it has 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 94,700 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,719 shares. Intll Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 16,707 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Co reported 42 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Private Advisor Grp Lc reported 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Churchill Management reported 0.27% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Legal & General Gru Plc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 289,035 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Private Com Na accumulated 563 shares. Bamco New York has invested 0.39% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Oak Ridge Lc invested in 0.87% or 26,013 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. TransDigm Gr has $57000 highest and $68 lowest target. $445.60’s average target is -13.50% below currents $515.12 stock price. TransDigm Gr had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $52000 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56500 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 5,880 shares to 35,650 valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 74,010 shares and now owns 322,159 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was raised too.