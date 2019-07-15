Texas Instruments (TXN) Reaches $119.55 52-Week High; Blucora (INSP)’s Sentiment Is 1

The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) hit a new 52-week high and has $125.53 target or 5.00% above today’s $119.55 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $112.23 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $125.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.61B more. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.55. About 1.77 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Blucora Inc (INSP) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 77 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 77 sold and reduced their equity positions in Blucora Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 45.75 million shares, down from 46.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blucora Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 58 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council accumulated 145,323 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 0.02% or 2,442 shares. Alps Advisors has 4,566 shares. Sadoff Investment Llc has 375,521 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 56,102 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ima Wealth has 1,496 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 14,436 shares. Captrust Fincl has 8,461 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 48,628 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 2,345 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 20,741 are owned by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv. 138,011 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp. 4,757 are held by Hilltop. Chase Counsel accumulated 2,854 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $112.23 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 21.7 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TXN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 24.70 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A. The insider TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19M. Barker Ellen sold $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, January 25 the insider BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80 million. Another trade for 23,174 shares valued at $2.34 million was sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS. XIE BING had sold 21,337 shares worth $2.21M. $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. for 387,402 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc owns 234,154 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has 0.58% invested in the company for 1.29 million shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.49% in the stock. Park West Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea . The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. It currently has negative earnings.