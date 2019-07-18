Texas Instruments (TXN) Reaches $117.66 After 9.00% Up Move; Shorts at Cts (CTS) Lowered By 10.32%

Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS) had a decrease of 10.32% in short interest. CTS’s SI was 527,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.32% from 588,000 shares previously. With 198,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS)’s short sellers to cover CTS’s short positions. The SI to Cts Corporation’s float is 1.64%. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 9,777 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 23/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 13/03/2018 AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corp Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q EPS 34c; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – CTS Eventim Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N – MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMS ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR FY18; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp Backs 2018 Sales $435M-$455M

The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $117.66. About 468,027 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performanceThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $110.46 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $128.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TXN worth $9.94B more.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. The company has market cap of $914.04 million. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It has a 20.01 P/E ratio. The firm also creates and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold CTS Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 24.31 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.46 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 21.36 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Shares for $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, February 8. 8,693 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $922,762 were sold by XIE BING. DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37M worth of stock. Van Haren Julie sold $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF also sold $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791 worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”.