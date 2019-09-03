Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Increased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 1.47M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors analyzed 12,053 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 391,648 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.19M, down from 403,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.24. About 9.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 22,685 shares to 86,895 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.