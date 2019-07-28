Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Held by Orleans Capital Management Corp; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Opus Capital Group Has Lifted Holding

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,086 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 14,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,338 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,002 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, up from 117,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG's 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC's 1819 Innovation Hub; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G's Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through 'Difficult' Markets for Sales Growth; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA's Consumer Health Unit; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE ANNOUNCES $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $25.20 million activity. $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 was made by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, January 30 Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 7,800 shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658. Shares for $1.60M were sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. $1.53 million worth of stock was sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock or 9,910 shares. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock.

