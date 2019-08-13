Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Held by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc; Excalibur Management Stake In Verizon (VZ) Was Upped

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 10.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.12M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.