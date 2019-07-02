Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Held by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $1.30 Million

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 3.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 618,949 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.11 million, up from 590,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 1.61M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Securities holds 3,819 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Argyle Management accumulated 5,400 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 181,584 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.19% or 65,026 shares. Monroe Fincl Bank Mi holds 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 4,876 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 215,307 shares stake. 62,301 are held by Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A. Jennison Lc holds 0.09% or 808,553 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Svcs Lta has 0.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 29,389 shares. Citigroup reported 1.67 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Invests Inc holds 2.27% or 775,968 shares. St Germain D J owns 6,490 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 2.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 2,278 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Barker Ellen sold $145,203. $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Wednesday, January 30. Ilan Haviv sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34M. ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34M worth of stock or 23,174 shares. Van Haren Julie sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60 million. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by XIE BING.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 33,271 shares to 37,792 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 210,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,864 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 4,813 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 229 shares. The Illinois-based Zacks Investment has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Omers Administration Corp reported 0.06% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 157,776 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 89,246 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,473 shares. 552,913 are owned by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ameriprise stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cibc World Mkts reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Blair William & Il holds 0% or 5,840 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.03% or 49,369 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 104 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. $59,951 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E. Another trade for 2,172 shares valued at $107,927 was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN also sold $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Monday, February 4. The insider SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756. Smith Jennifer Anne sold $373,977 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Monday, January 28.