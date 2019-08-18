Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Held by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc; As Freeport (FCX) Share Price Declined, Brave Asset Management Has Increased by $3.26 Million Its Position

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2290.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 271,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 283,248 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 18.37 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: RESOLUTION OF INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT CLAIM `OPEN ITEM’; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,493 are held by Gideon Capital Advisors. Fdx Advisors Incorporated stated it has 30,923 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr has 2,418 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research invested in 0.03% or 385,519 shares. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 0.26% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 751,057 are owned by Stifel Financial Corp. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.47 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 10.60M shares. Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Private Asset holds 0.47% or 202,918 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 908,589 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 154,474 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bluestein R H And reported 15,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Gp holds 0.02% or 505,572 shares in its portfolio.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares to 46,789 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,281 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank reported 24,633 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 964,724 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 43,543 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 17,110 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). United Fire Group reported 5,000 shares. Caledonia Public Ltd Com owns 187,000 shares or 5.69% of their US portfolio. Agf Investments stated it has 6,784 shares. Garde Cap Incorporated holds 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 5,648 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Com owns 0.51% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 209,784 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 83,793 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 3.25 million shares. Dana Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mu Invs Commerce Limited owns 55,100 shares or 3.73% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

