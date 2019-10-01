Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Held by Great Lakes Advisors Llc; As Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Stock Value Rose, Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Decreased by $7.93 Million Its Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 249.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 40,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 56,733 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.51 million, up from 16,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.59. About 4.39M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $154.99. About 1.81 million shares traded or 22.02% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 94.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H & invested in 2,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gradient Limited Liability Company owns 108 shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Glob Thematic has 0.2% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 23,072 shares. Stephens Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Twin Cap Mgmt has 29,340 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested in 11,865 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 17,903 shares. Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 46,086 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hwg Holdg LP accumulated 3,448 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability stated it has 1,600 shares. 2.81M were reported by Wellington Management Llp. Winslow Capital Limited Liability Co reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 16,680 shares to 51,993 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 31,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc Class A.

