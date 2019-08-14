Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Has Lifted by First Long Island Investors Llc; Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $325,385 as Market Valuation Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 43,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 601,977 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 1626.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 70,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 74,479 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 4,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 1.37 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,848 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

