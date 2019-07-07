Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Valuation Rose While Regents Of The University Of California Has Increased by $643,500 Its Stake; Alexandria Capital Has Decreased Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake as Share Value Rose

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 39,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.74 million shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares to 135,132 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo had sold 3,050 shares worth $526,760 on Friday, February 1. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19 million.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. The insider Whitaker Darla H sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658. On Wednesday, February 6 PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 7,000 shares. 14,749 shares valued at $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. $702,392 worth of stock was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. Kozanian Hagop H sold 7,800 shares worth $785,791. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12.