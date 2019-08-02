Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Valuation Rose While Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Raised Its Holding; Bb&T Holds Position in Wellcare Health (WCG)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $122.01. About 5.47 million shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Wellcare Health (WCG) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 4,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 20,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 15,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Wellcare Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $283.4. About 381,772 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 59,148 shares to 46,207 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 14,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,269 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "WellCare to Hire Hundreds to Support Transition to Medicaid Managed Care in North Carolina – PRNewswire" on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "WellCare Health Plans EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 3.68M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability reported 9,174 shares stake. Icon Advisers holds 0.24% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 8,901 shares. The New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has invested 0.58% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 9,398 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.05% or 126,195 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 35,233 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.04% or 930 shares. Westpac stated it has 3,418 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 8,557 shares. Landscape Management Lc holds 817 shares. Millennium Management Llc owns 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 109,778 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 10,381 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 196 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 5,788 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,599 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 99,497 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc owns 2,264 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 6,652 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 676 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Montecito Bancorp Tru has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.23% or 437,000 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Natixis stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Polar Cap Llp invested in 309,979 shares. 227,482 were reported by Cibc World. Fin Advisory reported 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 16,360 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 8,377 shares.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

