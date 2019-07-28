Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding Lifted by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Boosted Stake by $1.95 Million

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 757,883 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 74 shares. Accuvest Global invested in 0.25% or 4,407 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,191 shares stake. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta invested in 0.4% or 29,389 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.33% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 26,562 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 56,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 177,806 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,449 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsrs has 2,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Llc invested in 0.03% or 2,264 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has invested 0.52% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mawer Invest Limited holds 187,988 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $25.20 million activity. 90,842 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $9.19 million were sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. DELAGI R GREGORY had sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37 million on Thursday, January 31. 15,798 shares valued at $1.60 million were sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791 worth of stock or 7,800 shares. Another trade for 6,953 shares valued at $702,392 was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $1.34 million activity. 7,800 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares with value of $302,367 were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E.. 1,500 shares were sold by Newell Joe, worth $57,020. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $39,000 was made by DOBMEIER ERIC on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,317 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Llc. Federated Invsts Pa reported 903,307 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited owns 175,000 shares. Smithfield owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 181 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 6.38 million are held by Baupost Grp Ltd Llc Ma. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 50,489 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 1.54 million shares. Northern Tru owns 525,571 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 52,050 shares in its portfolio. Gp One Trading Lp accumulated 14 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 10,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings.