Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding Held by Cambridge Financial Group Inc; Fine Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stake

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 204,365 shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 57,970 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15B, up from 56,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 6.52 million shares traded or 34.26% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares to 17,084 shares, valued at $6.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,467 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

