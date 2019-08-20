Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder United Services Automobile Association Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose; American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Raging Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $434,000 as Share Price Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 4.55M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 86,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.30 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.51. About 969,784 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 35,425 shares to 514,004 shares, valued at $48.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 210,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,051 shares, and has risen its stake in C.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.08 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Twin Cap Mngmt invested in 55,090 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset Inc has 38,617 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation has 135,919 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gru Incorporated holds 0.03% or 37,066 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.63% or 61,754 shares. 3,453 are owned by Wms Prtnrs Ltd Company. Iberiabank accumulated 24,104 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Burt Wealth Advsrs has 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1,932 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4,625 were accumulated by Financial Counselors. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,080 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Com holds 90 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 113,435 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 79,362 shares in its portfolio. 71,090 are held by Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Llc. 17 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 84,601 shares. Raymond James Services Incorporated reported 23,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,648 were reported by Landscape Mgmt Ltd. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6 shares. Verity Asset owns 9,953 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 680,403 shares. U S Invsts holds 8.96% or 585,558 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Limited Com has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 6,843 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 308,292 shares or 11.8% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.19 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 181,100 shares to 303,900 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 107,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,620 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. On Tuesday, June 4 Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4.