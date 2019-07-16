Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Lifted Holding by $672,782; One Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $643,167 as Share Value Declined

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 6,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,809 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, up from 106,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $119.84. About 4.02 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,779 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 24,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $176.12. About 3.26 million shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,315 shares to 70,818 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,092 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.26 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 75,104 shares to 677,952 shares, valued at $35.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 13,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).