Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Patten & Patten Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose; Noesis Capital Mangement Maintains Stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 867 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42B, up from 92,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 3.68M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 89,601 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 92,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 2.61M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 196 shares to 3,844 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,061 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 5,935 shares to 266,476 shares, valued at $19.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.91 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

