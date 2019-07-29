Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Marvin & Palmer Associates Upped Holding; Home Depot (HD) Holding Has Increased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 27,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Financial has 0.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 25,518 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd owns 1,250 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.85% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amp Cap reported 663,620 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 58,029 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Sandhill Cap Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reported 26,880 shares stake. Jennison Associate Lc has invested 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.20 million shares. Vontobel Asset Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 271,760 shares. Mitchell Management Co holds 0.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 12,826 shares. Wealthquest accumulated 0.13% or 1,829 shares. Perritt Capital Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,836 shares. 1.59M are owned by Nordea Investment Ab.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Todd Asset Ltd Company reported 142,613 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 53,331 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 822,474 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Ny accumulated 0.01% or 523 shares. Guyasuta Advsr holds 1.33% or 112,700 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Co reported 172,630 shares. Arrow Finance, a New York-based fund reported 3,285 shares. 2,966 were reported by Optimum Inv Advsrs. Paragon Cap Ltd owns 10,952 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Roundview Cap Ltd has 20,076 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Navellier And Assocs invested in 24,282 shares. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 13,823 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 18,854 were accumulated by Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $24.42 million activity. Flessner Kyle M also sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by XIE BING. On Thursday, January 31 TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 6,953 shares. The insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400. CARP DANIEL A had sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53M on Friday, February 8. The insider TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19M.