Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Boosted Position; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Cut by $2.60 Million Its Stake

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.25. About 2.15 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 10,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 78,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89M, down from 88,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $268.88. About 841,502 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58,568 shares to 158,568 shares, valued at $30.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 775,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.57 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

