Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Raised Its Holding by $510,390 as Share Value Rose; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 774,538 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 10,156 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $285.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 9,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.