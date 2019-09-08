Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Lifted Stake by $510,390; Alphabet (GOOG) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $353,944

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 302 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The hedge fund held 318 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $820.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1204.93. About 1.07 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 7,976 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 12,612 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc invested in 2.72M shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10 shares. Ifrah Finance Service has 9,684 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co holds 161,922 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Da Davidson Company holds 0.07% or 40,441 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 5,100 shares. Skba Management Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 11,800 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). St Germain D J Inc holds 6,490 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 0.52% or 16,305 shares. 10 invested in 22,192 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Minimum Volatility E (EEMV) by 16,688 shares to 27,729 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 46,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.75 earnings per share, down 2.37% or $0.31 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOG’s profit will be $8.68B for 23.63 P/E if the $12.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual earnings per share reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.27% negative EPS growth.