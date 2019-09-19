Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Cut Holding; Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake Upped by Iridian Asset Management Llc

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 38,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 1.98 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 5.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 16.32M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.14 million, up from 11.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 2.47 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN; 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Flex Acquisition Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (FLEX); 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX); 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 18/04/2018 – Flexible Printed Circuit Boards – Global Strategic Business Report Analysis 2016-2018 to 2024 – Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 459,945 shares to 9.85 million shares, valued at $94.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 201,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,205 shares to 78,186 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 11,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short U.S. Treasury Etf (SCHO).

