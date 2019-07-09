Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Exane Derivatives Has Lifted Stake by $424,168 as Stock Price Rose; Central Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by $418,223

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 57.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 7,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,749 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 4 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.41M, up from 1,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 2.36M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of stock. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 21,337 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $2.21M were sold by XIE BING. BLINN MARK A also sold $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, January 29. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Whitaker Darla H. 23,174 shares valued at $2.34M were sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Texas Instruments a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “INTC or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. $11.49M worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Tuesday, January 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.11 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

