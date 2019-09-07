Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Colony Group Has Decreased Position by $1.10 Million as Stock Rose; Aureus Asset Management Has Raised Its Middleby Com (MIDD) Holding

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 10,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 17,479 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 27,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 69,629 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, up from 55,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 260,898 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 17,651 shares to 132,765 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc Com (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.29% or 435,700 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 19,749 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 70,533 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Horrell Capital Management has 297 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bokf Na owns 120,231 shares. 112,809 are held by Stewart & Patten Lc. Brighton Jones Llc reported 0.06% stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability holds 132,580 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Laffer Invests owns 36,930 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,068 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 181,925 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca holds 2,609 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 662,429 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advisors invested in 2,926 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). At Bank holds 16,229 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 0.19% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 3,458 are owned by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability. Parkside National Bank & has invested 0.03% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Logan Cap reported 8,588 shares. Moreover, Aureus Asset Ltd has 1.2% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 69,629 shares. Thomas White Intl Ltd invested in 0.08% or 3,400 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 2,241 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.2% or 112,842 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 6,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 12,299 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 17,245 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS) by 18,390 shares to 183,211 shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 5,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,919 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).