Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Avalon Advisors Upped Position; Exelon (EXC) Share Value Rose While Montag A & Associates Trimmed Stake

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 6,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 209,784 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25M, up from 203,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 2.09 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 12,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,334 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 48,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 5.34 million shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,725 shares to 76,218 shares, valued at $14.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,038 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. 6,953 shares valued at $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $1.60 million worth of stock was sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. CARP DANIEL A sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53M. 1,435 shares were sold by Barker Ellen, worth $145,203.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.38% or 787,043 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,219 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 0.7% or 49,860 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 50,200 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 181,925 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 140,190 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C holds 0.12% or 242,219 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2,082 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Counselors invested in 4,625 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Princeton Port Strategies Lc has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 10,906 are owned by Spinnaker Tru. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.02% or 5,472 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa accumulated 5,600 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 12,256 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Instruments: Inspiring Returns – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Smart Dividend Stocks for the Rest of the Year – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Slides on Positive Q2 Forecast – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 11,626 shares to 129,489 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Limited owns 11,297 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Welch Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,515 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Fincl has 1.55 million shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Schaller Inv Group Inc has 11,132 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 272,980 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 28,319 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.24% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.26M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 6,840 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Int Group Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.75 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Exelon, Cites Legislative Tailwinds For Nuclear Energy – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra And Exelon: Successful Utilities With Different Strategies – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.