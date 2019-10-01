Texas Instruments (TXN) Forms $129.24 Double Top; MAZDA MOTOR ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MZDAF) Sellers Increased By 102.22% Their Shorts

MAZDA MOTOR CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) had an increase of 102.22% in short interest. MZDAF’s SI was 1.20 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 102.22% from 595,600 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 2409 days are for MAZDA MOTOR CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MZDAF)’s short sellers to cover MZDAF’s short positions. It closed at $8.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) formed double top with $134.41 target or 4.00% above today’s $129.24 share price. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has $120.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.24. About 2.97 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -12.14% below currents $129.24 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $5800 target.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.