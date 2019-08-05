Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

As Semiconductor – Broad Line businesses, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments Incorporated 111 7.46 N/A 5.47 22.85 Broadcom Inc. 285 5.08 N/A 8.19 35.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Texas Instruments Incorporated and Broadcom Inc. Broadcom Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Instruments Incorporated. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Broadcom Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments Incorporated 0.00% 57.3% 30.9% Broadcom Inc. 0.00% 14% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Texas Instruments Incorporated is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Broadcom Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Texas Instruments Incorporated. Its rival Broadcom Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Broadcom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Texas Instruments Incorporated and Broadcom Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments Incorporated 0 6 3 2.33 Broadcom Inc. 0 4 21 2.84

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s downside potential is -5.87% at a $114.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Broadcom Inc.’s consensus target price is $311.75, while its potential upside is 11.93%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Broadcom Inc. is looking more favorable than Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Texas Instruments Incorporated and Broadcom Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 86.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Texas Instruments Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Broadcom Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Instruments Incorporated -3.09% 6.67% 7.5% 22.39% 12.71% 32.29% Broadcom Inc. -4.54% -3.45% -9.07% 7.08% 28.78% 14.04%

For the past year Texas Instruments Incorporated was more bullish than Broadcom Inc.

Summary

Broadcom Inc. beats Texas Instruments Incorporated on 8 of the 12 factors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products. This segment also provides high performance analog products, such as high-speed data converters, amplifiers, sensors, high reliability products, interface products, and precision products; and silicon valley analog products, including power management, data converter, interface, and operational amplifier products that are used in manufacturing various electronic systems. The Embedded Processing segment offers processors, including digital signal processors and applications processors; microcontrollers, such as self-contained systems with a processor core, memory, and peripherals that are designed to control a set of specific tasks for electronic equipment; and connectivity products that enable electronic equipment to connect and transfer data wirelessly. It also provides DLP products primarily used in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment optocouplers; industrial fiber optics motion control encoders and subsystems; and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company was formerly known as Avago Technologies Limited and changed its name to Broadcom Limited in February 2016. Broadcom Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.