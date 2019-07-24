Texas Instruments – Common Stock (TXN) Outperform Rating Maintained by Analysts at BMO Capital; The TP is Set to $150.0000; 9 Analysts Covering Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

New York: In a note sent to clients and investors on Wednesday, 24 July, BMO Capital reiterated their Outperform rating on shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:TXN). They currently have a $150.0000 TP on the firm. BMO Capital’s target suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous stock close.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target. See Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $122 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan 122.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $108.0000 115.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $92.0000 101.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $115 New Target: $105 Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Accumulate New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $105 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Telsey Advisory Group Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $103 New Target: $117 Upgrade

The stock increased 7.41% or $8.9 during the last trading session, reaching $128.97. About 13.45M shares traded or 194.01% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,976 were reported by Gladius Mgmt Limited Partnership. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 1,808 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 435,700 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt accumulated 500 shares. Moreover, Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,134 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 662,429 shares. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has 12.86 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. The New York-based Wellington Shields Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 11,400 shares. Heathbridge Mgmt holds 278,820 shares or 5.91% of its portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 16,305 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 60 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt holds 0.38% or 70,548 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Incorporated reported 1.43% stake.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $25.88 million activity. $1.60 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Van Haren Julie. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Shares for $418,992 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Barker Ellen sold $145,203. Shares for $2.80M were sold by BAHAI AHMAD on Friday, January 25. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791. ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34M.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments has $11000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $96’s average target is -25.56% below currents $128.97 stock price. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $97 target.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $121.08 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 23.59 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. Lewis Lemuel E had bought 1,000 shares worth $99,980 on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 205 shares or 0% of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Limited Com In owns 3.92% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 153,455 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 38,825 shares. Blair William Com Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Qs Invsts Llc accumulated 3,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.02% or 5,717 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,155 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rampart Management Limited Liability Co has 21,742 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 3,234 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 2.93 million shares. Starboard Value L P reported 1.76 million shares or 4.51% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com owns 24,110 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 2,479 shares. Icon Advisers Com reported 38,920 shares.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $25.20 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $106.08. About 800,035 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES