Texas Instrument (TXN) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Deere & Co (DE) Valuation Rose, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $302,100

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Texas Instrument Inc (TXN) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 179,515 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, down from 188,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.81. About 5.33M shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 24,443 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 26,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.3. About 1.63 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 10,980 shares to 24,209 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjas Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 0.22% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 234,205 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1,830 are held by Duncker Streett &. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 1,137 shares. King Luther Capital Management invested in 99,497 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers holds 4.17 million shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Sirios Mgmt LP holds 278,581 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 88,701 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 35,201 were accumulated by Fruth Invest. Pictet North America Advisors owns 5,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.48 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 18.09 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Advsr Ltd owns 238 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Pacific Investment Management reported 8,132 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,315 shares. 23,745 were reported by Argyle Capital. Greenleaf has 3,904 shares. Blue Chip Prns stated it has 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,869 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc owns 2,035 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 1,947 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4,117 shares. Quantres Asset Limited holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,700 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 0.15% or 321,333 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 3.73M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 45,427 shares.