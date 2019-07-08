Texas Instrs (TXN) Valuation Rose While Palisade Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $624,976; Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose While Godsey & Gibb Associates Lifted Position

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 5,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 35,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $115.08. About 1.30 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 2,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, up from 88,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.51. About 1.16 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,634 shares to 7,088 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 24,280 shares to 139,316 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 56,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.78 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. ANDERSKOUV NIELS had sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34 million. DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $402,732 were sold by Van Haren Julie. $2.80 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by BAHAI AHMAD. The insider XIE BING sold 21,337 shares worth $2.21 million. 23,174 shares were sold by Ilan Haviv, worth $2.34M on Thursday, January 31.