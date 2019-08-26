Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose While Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 277,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 278,581 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.55 million, down from 555,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 2.17 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 126,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 116,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 6.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – MILLICOM TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION BY CEO MAURICIO RAMOS AT J.P. MORGAN CONFERENCE ON MAY 16; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 28,117 shares to 178,004 shares, valued at $31.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 27,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.51 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 852,019 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.58% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 22,230 shares. Nomura Hldgs has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp owns 25,341 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hightower Svcs Lta holds 0.4% or 29,389 shares. Bryn Mawr Co accumulated 42,556 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Co reported 0.34% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.36% or 85.53 million shares. Atlanta Capital Company L L C invested in 0.12% or 242,219 shares. 7.60M are held by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Franklin Resources holds 0.79% or 13.84 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability accumulated 21,900 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 186,910 shares.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 51,892 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $187.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 58,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981,464 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.