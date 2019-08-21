Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose While Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Holding; Beck Mack & Oliver Cut Roper Technologies Com (ROP) Stake as Stock Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 277,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 278,581 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.55 million, down from 555,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $125.55. About 2.01 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (ROP) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 3,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 357,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.13M, down from 360,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $359.14. About 110,502 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 28.23 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.26 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

