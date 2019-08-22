Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose While Maple Capital Management Upped by $318,742 Its Holding; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Par Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 3.87M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 1.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 314,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 384,533 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,498 shares to 91,307 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,229 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Secs Ltd invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Srb Corporation has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6,684 shares. Headinvest has invested 1.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Boys Arnold And Commerce Inc owns 38,979 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 662,429 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 9,415 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 60 shares. Motco holds 43,276 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 1,060 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 0.06% or 1,496 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Modera Wealth Management Lc owns 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,068 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% or 3,300 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 56,300 shares to 756,300 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trivago N V by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 525,932 shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Lyon Street Capital Ltd holds 18,000 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 3,923 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 101,231 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Route One LP invested 5.89% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 837,262 are owned by Comml Bank Of America De. Gotham Asset Lc owns 13,359 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 56 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 3,310 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Aperio Gru Limited Liability invested in 10,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Berkom & Assocs reported 2.09% stake.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 17.62 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.