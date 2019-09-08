Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Price Rose While Maple Capital Management Boosted Its Position; King Luther Capital Management Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB) Has Increased as Market Value Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 56,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.02 million, up from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 4.92 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TXN Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally invested 0.53% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Manhattan Com owns 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 52,615 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Markel invested 1.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hendley Com Incorporated holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 59,550 shares. Boston Limited Liability Corporation has 26,818 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co reported 3,300 shares. Balyasny Asset has 3,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Ltd Llc accumulated 6,522 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Zacks Inv accumulated 0.22% or 97,614 shares. Advisors Ltd accumulated 1,989 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Advisor Prns Ltd Co holds 0.48% or 35,010 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,895 shares to 18,857 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 7,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,703 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,980 shares to 4,450 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,165 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 15.99 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Oarsman Inc owns 7,785 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 36,526 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 1,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp holds 5.67M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 1.15M are held by Aperio Group Ltd Com. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 39,271 shares. Cypress Asset Tx stated it has 12,685 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Jones Lllp accumulated 105,589 shares. Fdx reported 31,540 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 29,851 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Daily Journal has 4.57% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 140,000 shares. 126,661 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Lau Assoc Ltd Llc has 8,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Company stated it has 34,372 shares.