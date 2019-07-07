Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake Raised by Maple Capital Management Inc; As Fnb Pa (FNB) Stock Value Declined, Hamlin Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $8.58 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 857,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.86M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, down from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 1.10M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table)

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 112,051 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,875 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. On Friday, January 25 XIE BING sold $2.21 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 21,337 shares. BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80M worth of stock. On Friday, February 8 the insider CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53M. Van Haren Julie sold $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. On Thursday, January 31 the insider TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19 million. 9,270 shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M, worth $936,455 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,030 are owned by Cibc Bank & Trust Usa. Eqis Cap Management Inc holds 19,872 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Jensen Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 778,749 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 28,656 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 5,474 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.91% or 156,100 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,526 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Raymond James Associates invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 142,428 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 32,751 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Clean Yield invested in 0.42% or 9,800 shares. Of Oklahoma accumulated 4,405 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co holds 24,644 shares. American Research And Management holds 0.01% or 350 shares.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. FNB’s profit will be $93.85M for 10.19 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 300 shares. Voya Investment Ltd reported 63,639 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Cap Invest Counsel stated it has 18,252 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 685 shares. Prelude Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 179,116 shares. John G Ullman Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. Comerica Bancshares invested in 745,228 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 68,300 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3.49M shares.