Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake Raised by Convergence Investment Partners Llc; Evanson Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Facebook (FB) by $6.99 Million as Valuation Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 858.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 18,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 2,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.21. About 3.00 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 42,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 487,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.24 million, down from 529,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT CAN NOW REMOVE BAD CONTENT FASTER; 21/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream European hearing; 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Boldest Privacy Tool Is Coming Soon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 8,543 shares to 6,586 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 30,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,924 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.