Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake Lifted by Linscomb & Williams Inc; Pepsico (PEP) Stake Raised by Cadence Bank Na

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,345 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 28,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. The insider DELAGI R GREGORY sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37 million. 15,798 shares were sold by Van Haren Julie, worth $1.60 million. $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, January 25 Kozanian Hagop H sold $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 9,061 shares. The insider TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392. Barker Ellen sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 29,422 shares to 188,329 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,211 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% or 62,444 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Capital Corporation La reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.42% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 375,521 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1,895 shares. Plancorp Lc reported 3,191 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 43,419 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Finemark Bank reported 0.48% stake. Utd Advisers Lc owns 80,554 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America invested in 2,707 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 330 were accumulated by Farmers Commercial Bank. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 187,508 shares. Lpl Ltd Company reported 150,028 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Maverick Cap invested in 52,430 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.07% or 40,441 shares.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,397 shares to 9,664 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.