Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake Has Upped by Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp; Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While Verity Asset Management Cut Its Position

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0.29% or 83,793 shares. Tower Bridge holds 17,260 shares. 50,581 are held by Cipher Cap L P. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Zwj Invest Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 4,356 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 22,906 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Company accumulated 53,331 shares. Willow Creek Wealth invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Atlanta L L C holds 242,219 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 3,685 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1,145 are held by First Mercantile Trust. Convergence Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.48% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 20,665 shares. Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 9,728 shares. Hillsdale Management holds 0% or 410 shares in its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt accumulated 3.24% or 68,670 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.74 million shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $192.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,800 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap owns 15,647 shares. Moreover, Zeke Advisors Lc has 0.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 49,168 shares. Notis reported 13,400 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Clarkston Partners Limited Liability holds 7,507 shares. Spc Incorporated reported 9,695 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP has 460,528 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0.6% or 510,317 shares. Garland Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 4.46% stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 110,380 shares. Moreover, Signature And Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 65,508 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Jp Marvel Advsr Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 255,571 shares. Massachusetts-based Colrain Cap Lc has invested 3.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Plante Moran Ltd Com owns 35,572 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares to 29,018 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO).