Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake Has Lifted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc; First Foundation Advisors Position in Boeing Co (BA) Lowered by $16.79 Million as Stock Declined

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 572,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.70 million, up from 522,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 85.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 44,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 7,445 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 51,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 17,095 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 73 shares. Lifeplan Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 478 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce invested in 0.07% or 142,428 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 12,256 shares. Jnba Advsr invested in 2,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Highlander Cap Management Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 700 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Inc has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.56% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 62,444 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Trust Company holds 27,597 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 35,010 shares. Allstate has 77,704 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Nicholas Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 15,250 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,250 shares to 48,300 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen California Amt (NKX) by 74,728 shares to 114,853 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Califor (MUC) by 62,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability holds 10,227 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Lc holds 3,010 shares. Scholtz & Llc reported 3.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Department Mb Bancorp N A reported 6,103 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Management Americas has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tortoise Inv Management Limited has 305 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Invests Limited Company has 0.94% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madison Investment Holdings Inc has 3,412 shares. 73 were reported by Essex Investment Management Co Limited Liability. Tompkins has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 148 were accumulated by Contravisory Invest Inc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.27M shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs accumulated 7,110 shares. Hodges stated it has 27,427 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Corp has invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.