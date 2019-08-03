Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake Has Boosted by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Raised Its Position in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by $7.48 Million as Stock Value Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 187% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 93,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 143,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $99.21. About 143,683 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Capacity Up 12.1%; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 83.1 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings February Load Factor 83.1; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018 CAPACITY (ASMS) INCREASED 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 846,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30 million, up from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.24 million shares traded or 49.12% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 13,205 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $92.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.19 million activity. PATSLEY PAMELA H had sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

