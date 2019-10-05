Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Markets Inc; Cqs Cayman LP Has Cut Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position by $813,450

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 15,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 80,377 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, down from 96,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 1.47 million shares traded or 23.25% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S STATE-RUN PEMEX TO OFFER 7 ONSHORE PROJECTS FOR JOINT VENTURES (FARMOUTS) INCLUDING 29 CRUDE, GAS BLOCKS. TERMS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APRIL WITH RESULTS IN SEP-OCT -CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 190.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 129,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 197,051 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.61 million, up from 67,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN)

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 54,800 shares to 165,800 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:MFC) by 22.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,505 are owned by Coastline Trust Co. Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 2.94% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has 2,158 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd has 1.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 390,145 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bamco Inc Ny accumulated 603 shares. 876,167 are held by Prudential Inc. Sands Capital Lc invested in 0.17% or 490,866 shares. Lourd Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3,596 shares. Horrell Mngmt invested in 297 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Amer State Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,613 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com reported 467,294 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 113 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny owns 15,425 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 215,553 shares to 952,858 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 19,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn).